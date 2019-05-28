For someone who spent almost four days clinging to a tree and submerged up to her waist in floodwaters, Patricia McDowell is doing all right.

The 74-year-old woman from rural LaHarpe was rescued Saturday evening from the overflowing LaMoine River in far-southeastern Hancock County after she last was seen the morning of May 22.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger, McDowell was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb. The last Bentzinger heard, McDowell was in stable condition.

"That's, I think, pretty incredible," Bentzinger said Tuesday morning from his office in Carthage.

Perhaps even more incredible was that McDowell was found at all.

Bob Gooding and his wife, Andrea, were riding an all-terrain vehicle near their home, checking the LaMoine level at the County Road 1000 North bridge near Colmar, an unincorporated community southwest of Macomb.

Gooding is a farmer and a Hancock County volunteer reserve deputy.

The height of the river became a secondary concern once the Goodings saw who and what was near the bridge.

McDowell's vehicle apparently left the road before it reached the bridge guardrail, according to Bentzinger. The vehicle traveled down a ditch and about 400 feet before it struck a tree and stopped.

Usually, water isn't in that location, Bentzinger said. But recent heavy rains caused the river to exceed its banks.

Bentzinger wasn't certain how McDowell exited the vehicle, nor more specifics about the accident. It took place about 20 miles south of LaHarpe.

The Goodings called for emergency help and were trying to devise a rescue plan when more good fortune transpired. Dan Markey, a volunteer firefighter from nearby Plymouth, was driving past the scene when he noticed what was going on.

The three pulled McDowell to safety, although Bentzinger wasn't sure exactly how. Part of it apparently involved an extension cord tied around Bob Gooding's waist.

Attempts to contact Bob Gooding and Markey were futile.

McDowell had been battling depression, according to Bentzinger. But when found, she was coherent and knew her surroundings.

"She was in surprisingly good condition," the sheriff said. "She probably went through at least one storm that went through the county."

A crane fished McDowell's vehicle from the river, Bentzinger said.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff's office issued a bulletin about McDowell's disappearance and requested help from the public in finding her. By the weekend, Bentzinger began to suspect the worst.

"Amazingly, I'd say she's a very, very strong lady to hang on like that and survive for so many days," he said. "She did fantastic."