PEORIA — Award-winning pianist Michael Brown will be performing with the Heartland Festival Orchestra during “Triple Shot of Tchaikovsky” at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Five Points Washington.

Brown was described as “one of the most refined of all pianist-composers” by International Piano, and “one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers” by The New York Times. Winner of the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center and a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Brown has recently performed as soloist with the Seattle Symphony, the National Philharmonic, and the Grand Rapids, North Carolina, Maryland and Albany Symphonies, and recitals at Carnegie Hall, Caramoor, the Smithsonian, and the Gilmore Festival.

Brown has performed with the Heartland Festival Orchestra several times in the past few years.

“Michael Brown was fantastic in virtuosity and musicality in his earlier visits to the HFO, and has become a friend,” said David Commanday, HFO artistic director and conductor. “Now as his career skyrockets, we are fortunate to have him back to interpret one of the greatest and most demanding of piano concertos.”

The concert will feature three works by Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture, Piano Concerto No 1, and Symphony No 4.

Tickets are $38 for adults, and $10 for students and children, and are available at heartlandfestivalorchestra.org.