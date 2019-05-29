Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, May 29.

If it seems like we went through this daily severe-weather routine a lot during the winter, we did. The spring hasn't been much better, albeit different.

No snow or bone-chilling cold, but plenty of rain and wind from the most recent storm front caused problems again late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

High water and street flooding appeared widespread in Pekin, particularly in the Parkway Drive area near Lick Creek Golf Course.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, 2 feet of water was reported about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Veerman Street and Sheridan Road.

Flooding also was reported along Derby Street in the southern part of Pekin.

In Macomb, flash flooding also appeared to be widespread. U.S. Route 136 was closed west of the city, because of about 2 feet of water.

Flooding also was reported in downtown Havana.

No tornados were reported, but high winds appeared to cause significant damage in Tazewell County.

The Weather Service received reports of 18 power poles snapped along Springfield Road between Allentown Road and Illinois Route 9. Additional poles were reported snapped near Tremont.

Wind gusts of 50 mph were reported about 9:30 p.m. near Morton.

In Fulton County, gusts of 60 mph were reported near Fairview. About an inch of hail was reported near Canton.

Farther west, power lines in Bushnell and Roseville were felled. A 70 mph wind gust was reported in Abingdon.

The official rain total Tuesday at the Peoria international airport was 1.11 inches. That's nowhere near the record of 4.5 inches for May 28, set 104 years ago.

For May, the airport has reported 7.58 inches of rain. Normal rainfall for the month is about 4 inches.

Monmouth appeared to be the clubhouse leader in area rainfall, with 2.9 inches reported, according to a Weather Service spotter.

In Galesburg, 2.55 inches of rain was reported, as was flash flooding. London Mills reported 2.28 inches. Avon reported 2.12 inches. Two inches in Chillicothe. Galva and Lacon, 1.88 inches each. The total in Germantown Hills was 1.8 inches.

A flash-flood watch was to continue until 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Tri-County area. Fulton, Knox, Marshall, Mason, Schuyler and Stark counties were included.

More rainfall was expected later Wednesday and early Thursday in Peoria, according to the Weather Service. Up to a half-inch of rain was possible.

Yay?

Perhaps we should call this the song heard while canoeing to work.