EAST PEORIA — Grass too wet to mow? East Peoria code officials are cutting residents some slack for not cutting their lawns.

For now.

"We'll see what the weekend brings," said Robert Cole, the city's director of buildings and public property, on Friday. "But at the moment we are not issuing violations for residents who might technically be in violation of the tall grass ordinance but haven't been able to get out and mow their wet grass."

Maybe you noticed — May was a wet month. In fact, some measurable amount of rain fell on central Illinois on all but five days in May and only once — on May 4 and 5 — was there no rain on consecutive days, according to National Weather Service data. Add in all of those pesky work hours, and mowing time for many has been at a premium.

It is a cruel convergence of natural facts — a lot of rain in May is simultaneously terrific for growing grass and lousy for mowing it. So, here we are.

"You've got to be understanding," Cole said of the mower's plight. "I figured I needed to practice what I preached, so I hurried home (one day from work) and got about a half hour in before it started to pour. Before that, it was like mowing a bog."

Cole took his concerns to Mayor John Kahl, who agreed that some residents might need a break and some time to catch up with their mowing. As a result, the city has suspended ticketing property owners for tall grass. They are still following up on citizen complaints and putting potential violators on notice, but the typical seven-day clock to comply with the city's 10-inch limit on the height of grass — or be charged a fee to have the city cut it — won't start ticking until further notice.

"We'll reconsider on Monday and see where we are at," Cole said. "Hopefully it will be dry enough this weekend that people can get out and mow."

The same grace period is not in effect in Peoria, where it is business as usual for enforcement of its 10-inch grass ordinance.

"We feel an obligation to the people who do get out and mow their yards even during a wet spring," said Joe Dulin, the city's assistant community development director. "When you drive around and see that 95 to 98% of property owners are able to mow, you don't really think there is a reason to change the rules."

East Peoria's chronic long-grass scofflaws — and the city knows who they are — won't get the same break. That's reserved for those who legitimately have not been able to find that elusive hour in the last couple of weeks that was both idle and dry. Cole said they would not be held accountable for grass that is 10 inches tall.

"It just felt like the right thing to do," Cole said.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.