EAST PEORIA — The locally-owned Guilty Pleasures Cupcake Bakery will open in the Levee District on Saturday.

Located at 328 W. Washington Street near Carter's and Sola Salon Studios, the bakery will specialize in made-from-scratch standard sized and mini cupcakes, both filled and not filled.



Guilty Pleasures Cupcake Bakery is located at 328. W. Washington Street near Carter’s and the newly opened Sola Salon Studios. A wide variety of baked goods will include lemon raspberry, red velvet, chocolate peanut butter and cookies & cream cupcakes. Guilty Pleasures is partnering with CxT Roasting Company to offer coffee and hot tea, in addition to other beverages.

The bakery also accepts custom orders for weddings or other events. Specialty or custom flavors can be requested, such as mojito, vanilla maple pecan whisky, caramel apple cinnamon or maple bacon.



Guilty Pleasures is owned by Central Illinois native Lisa Friebohle, who started baking as a hobby.

"I'm a nurse practitioner, and I would often go home and bake as a form of stress relief,” said Friebohle in prepared remarks. “I would bring my cupcakes to cookouts, and people loved them so much that they would ask me to make cupcakes for their events. I started doing orders on the side for fun, including weddings, and realized that I loved it and wanted to turn it in to something bigger.”



Guilty Pleasures Cupcake Bakery will open to the public on Saturday, June 1. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.