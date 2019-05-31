The Pekin City Council named David Nutter as its newest member during a special meeting Friday.

Nutter was appointed to fill a vacancy created earlier this month by the resignation of former council member James Schramm. He will serve out Schramm’s unexpired term. Nutter ran for one of three open seats on the council during the consolidated elections in April and finished fourth.

“I’d like to thank everybody for this opportunity, and I look forward to the opportunity to move this city forward in a very positive manner,” Nutter said.

After Pekin City Clerk Sue McMillan administered the oath of office, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft welcomed Nutter to the Council and expressed his optimism about working with the new member.

“It’s good to have a new fresh and full Council up here ready for the next meeting, and ready to do good things,” said Luft.

Luft said Nutter’s selection to the vacant council seat was the result of an intensive screening process.

“(The City Council) went through a very clear, open and transparent process,” Luft said. “We received a lot of input from the Council members and the applicants themselves. (The applicants) turned in cover letters and resumes and let us know why they were seeking that empty seat. We took all of that into consideration and reviewed it. We discussed it and came to the agreement that Mr. Nutter was the best choice at this time.”

Nutter believes there are many opportunities for him to make a positive impact on Pekin as a City Council member and is looking forward to addressing them. Economic development, street maintenance and repair, and more community involvement appear to top his list of priorities.

“Roads, streets, (and) alleys ... are a number one priority,” he said. “Also, getting more involvement from the citizens, getting more input from the citizens and addressing their suggestions in a timely manner (is important).”