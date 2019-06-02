Summer storytime

Children in preschool through second grade can enjoy a story, activity and a snack at 10 a.m. at Chillicothe Christian Church, 510 W. Frances St., Chillicothe. For more information, call 274-4419.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Retired teachers meet

The Peoria Area Retired Teachers Association meets at 11:30 a.m. at Barrack’s Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway. The program will be Jeopardy games on "Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame," organized by Tim Pletkovich. Social time begins at 11 a.m.

Storytime at the park

Pekin Public Library will host a storytime at 11:30 a.m. at Blenkiron Park in Pekin. Pack a picnic lunch and a blanket and enjoy stories, sing songs, blow bubbles and more. The event is designed for children ages 5 and under, but all are welcome. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Free concert

The Jonny Quest Band will present a free Brown Bag It concert from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Peoria.

Spanish Club

Youth in kindergarten through third grade are invited to explore the Spanish language through games, books, food and more at 1 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

At the library

The Roundstone Buskers will perform from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's main branch, 107 NE Monroe. It's free.

Teen movie time

Teens in grades 6-12 can participate in an interactive screening of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at 2 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Participants will be given a script and a bag of props to use at certain points in the movie. Snack and drinks will also be provided. Space is limited. To register, call 347-7111, Ext. 3, or visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

All about bugs

Forest Park Nature Center will present a program on creepy crawly bugs at 6 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star