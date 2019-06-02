PEORIA — A home fire at 2719 NE Adams, causing an estimated $30,000 in damages, was extinguished within 10 minutes Sunday afternoon by Peoria firefighters, according to a news release. There were no injuries to the three residents or to firefighters.

Fire was found in the kitchen area of the home at 1:30 p.m.

“Crews made an initial knockdown of the first floor fire and entry was made into the second floor, where the heaviest amount of smoke, heat and fire was found to have extended,” read the report issued by Battalion Chief Nate Rice.

Crews were stretched thin because of the Murray Baker bridge jumper incident occurring at the same time. But fast response from other arriving companies allowed the blaze to be brought quickly under control, read Rice’s report.

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents find housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.