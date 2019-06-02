Library book sale

EAST PEORIA — The Friends of Fondulac District Library is having its annual Big Book Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. A preview night for members will also be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Anyone can attend the preview night by purchasing a membership for $5 at the door. For more information, visit fondulaclibrary.org or call 699-3917.

Kickball tournament

PEORIA — Build Peoria will host its Inaugural Corporate Kickball Tournament from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. Sixteen teams will be split into two brackets that will be eliminated down to one team each. The final two teams will face off at Build Peoria's annual Chili Cook-off on Sept. 22 at Dozer Park. The public is invited to watch the games and enjoy a bags tournament, ladder golf, bouncy castles and a family-friendly indoor tailgate. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. For more information, visit www.buildpeoria.org.

Animal shelter benefit

PEORIA — The Going Mutts Meet-and-Greet event to benefit TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Charles Schwab Peoria Independent Branch, 7702 N. Grand Prairie Drive. Dogs from the shelter will be in attendance and adoption applications will be available. Donations of pet food and supplies will be accepted. Prize raffles will also be held.

Fish fry and bake sale

WASHBURN — A fish fry and bake sale will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, 400 N. Jefferson St., Washburn. The meal includes all-you-can-eat fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-11 and free for children ages 3 and under.

Food bank benefit

EDWARDS — The Midwest Food Bank will sponsor a benefit gospel concert featuring the Collingsworth Family at 7 p.m. June 20 at Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 N. Heinz Lane, Edwards. Tickets are $25 and are available at Midwest Food Bank, 9004 N. Industrial Road, Bethany Baptist Church, online at Peoria.midwestfoodbank.org or by calling 671-5270. Children ages 15 and younger are free when accompanied by a paid adult. Proceeds will benefit the Midwest Food Bank.

