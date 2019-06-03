The Morton Premier U10 Red girls soccer team played in the U11 bracket in the Memorial Classic in Springfield. No problem.

The team went 3-0-1, scored 23 goals, and won the bracket title thanks to a 6-2 victory over Peoria Soccer Club U11 Blue team in the championship game.

Morton Premier’s tie, against a team from Springfield, allowed it to advance to the championship game. Springfield missed a last-minute penalty kick.

Oz Bakirdan is the Morton Premier U10 Red coach. Hailey Parungao and Izzy Ripka are assistant coaches.

Players are Morgan Smith, Ava Dentino, Madi Greiner, Alaina Hornsby, Rowan Gannaway, Keaton Albers, Claire Doran, Abby VanMeenen and Hadley Sullivan.

MORE PREMIER: Morton Premier teams won a championship and had two second-place finishes in the Illinois Fire Juniors Spring Shoot Out in Bloomington.

The title was won by the U7 boys team coached by Matej Radonic. The roster includes Hayes Kraft, Miles Greene, Mason Lamirand, Brady Nightengale, Maddox Mentzer, Landon Blake and Colton Strohkirch.

The U9 boys team took second place.

Coached by Bojan Bobinic, the team includes Benson Westbrook, Brooks Springer, Andrew Robinson, Thomas Seneca, Kordel Dentino, Hunter Stephens, Milo Kaiser, Joe Harper, Declain Kraft and Luciano Canchola.

The U11 girls team also placed second.

Coaches are Norman Ramos, Oz Bakirdan and Izzy Ripka. Players are Morgan Smith, Madi Greiner, Allee Muniz, Kelsey Tisdale, Addison Blake, Harper Nighengale, Cliare Doran, Parker Dally, Marley Rosales, Elly Simmons, Keaton Albers, Delaney Reynolds, Lauren Gundy and Bre Farney.

FURY: Morton Fury U10 and U12 girls and U12 boys teams each won a championship at the Quad Cities Shootout.

The U10 girls team, coached by Jeff Brooks and Gretchen Vance, consists of Brynleigh Vance, Lucy Rapp, Jade Pflederer, Hadley Lovell, Jolie Farrell, Miley Darche, Bella Joos, Mary Geyer, Claire Ceresa and Abby Brooks.

On the U12 girls roster are Carly Whitaker, Izzy Peterson, Gabbie Hutchinson, Ruby Brubaker, Paige Selke, Emerson Timmons, Harper Strube, Ashlyn Ahlers, Caitlin Magnuson, Tillie Kaiser, Allyson Hauter, Natalie Hauter and Mabry Robeen.

On the U12 boys roster are Brayden Ahlers, Andrew Brooks, Lucas Drake, Alex McKie, Ian Bair, Caleb Saunders, Uan Chatwell, Max Pflederer, Cole Whitaker, Hudson Lovell, Camp Akers and Bek Powers.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.