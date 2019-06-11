Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, June 11.

Jennifer Pearce was at a life stage where her children didn't need her as much anymore. But she saw a lot of older people who needed somebody.

Somebody to help them buy groceries, avoid loneliness, bathe and eat. And, ultimately, to help them live independently where they always have.

Pearce said her experience is a big reason she became the Peoria franchisee for Right at Home, an in-home care service. Her office opened recently at 4325 N. Sheridan Road.

The company based in Omaha, Neb., specializes in contracting with caregivers to attend to senior citizens and disabled adults who need assistance to maintain their independence.

"People want to age in place these days as long as they can," said Pearce, a Dunlap resident and 1998 Bradley University graduate. "They want to stay in their homes.

"Not all families live close to their aging parents, and to have that peace of mind is huge. ... Sometimes you just need those eyes and ears there to say, 'Hey, Mom's slowing down a little bit' or 'She might need to go to the doctor.'"

Pearce cited her grandparents and grandparents-in-law as examples. She also cited the chance to do something different, after she had been a catalog buyer and substitute teacher, among other things.

"There are a lot of community-volunteer type of things, but I was looking for a little bit more," said Pearce, a Michigan native. "I'm passionate about helping others and passionate about giving back to the community.

"This checked all the boxes."

The Tri-County area also checked a few boxes with Right at Home management, apparently.

"Peoria is a place where demographically, there is a large number of people age 65 and older," said Brad Bailor, a Right at Home franchise-development director. "Jennifer saw a need, and we're filling a gap."

The caregivers are licensed, bonded and insured, according to Pearce.

Around-the-clock care can be provided. So can care for a few hours a day or week, depending on need.

"The business is very much like a staffing agency. You're staffing caregivers," said Diane Huffer, a Right at Home senior franchise-development director.

Rates vary by location and level of service. Pearce's office doesn't provide medical services but does have 24-hour access to a nurse, she said.

The Peoria office is the first in central Illinois for Right at Home, which has about 500 outlets across the country. Most of its Illinois locations are in the Chicago and St. Louis areas.

Bailor and Huffer appear optimistic about Peoria. And about Pearce.

"She has a servant heart for helping others, which is really, really important in this line of business," Huffer said.

