PEORIA — The Peoria City/County Health Department is looking for people to gather ticks for I-TICK, the Illinois Tick Inventory Collaboration Network.

Because ticks can carry a number of diseases that affect people and animals, the data collected through the program will help to determine the risk of disease throughout the state.

Participants will use collection kits to gather ticks for analysis. Anyone whose work or hobby takes them outdoors on a regular basis can sign up for a free I-TICK instruction kit so they can collect ticks found on themselves, their pets or livestock, and record the location and date of collection.

The time span for collection will be any five days over a two-week period from now through December. The participants will return the completed kits to the Peoria City/County Health Department to be forwarded to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for analysis.

Participants can pick up the I-TICK collection kit at the Peoria City/County Health Department. For additional information on the I-TICK program, call 679-6161 or email environmentalhealth@peoriacounty.org.