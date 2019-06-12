A family in the Fulton County city of Cuba hasn't been able to stay in its home for days. A fuel leak at a nearby gasoline station is to blame.

Fuel leaked from beneath the Fast Stop station at 500 S. Seventh St. and seeped through the house's drain tiles into its sump, according to a spokesperson for the Cuba Fire Department.

The house is located in the 600 block of East Lincoln Street, just southwest of the gas station.

Greg Garrett, who resides in the house, told GateHouse Media Illinois he was having supper June 5 when he noticed a strong odor of gasoline.

On Saturday, the Garrett family was told to vacate the house because of the risk of explosion and illness, the fire-department spokesperson told Nick in the Morning. Utilities also were disconnected.

Ventilation of the sump and containment of water pumped from it was to begin Wednesday and should be done by the end of the week, the spokesperson stated.

Garrett and his wife have been staying with relatives, according to reports. They will be able to return home when air-level readings in the house are safe.

There is no timetable for when work will be completed, according to the fire department. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency was contacted.

A contractor had been digging on Fast Stop-owned land located between the house and the station, GateHouse Media Illinois reported.

Fast Stop has remained open, although it is not selling gasoline.