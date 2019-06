PEORIA — The Riverfront Market is moving to the Peoria Civic Center parking lot this Saturday because of ongoing river flooding and road closures from the Steamboat Classic road race.

Organizers also said the annual Chopped Cooking Contest and Yoga at the Market will be postponed until the market returns to its original location in 200 block of Water Street.

Since the market opened for the summer on May 18, it has been in a temporary setting due to the situation on the Riverfront.