A Washington man allegedly kidnapped his wife from her workplace, then beat and attacked her with a screwdriver, knife and picture frame, inflicting injuries that included spinal fractures.

Up to 30 years in prison await Cordell Greene, 28, if he’s convicted of aggravated kidnapping causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery. He’s also charged with domestic battery as a fifth offense.

The charges were filed June 6, two days after police rescued the semi-conscious woman from the couple’s home.

The woman worked in an intermediate care facility in East Peoria, where police were called shortly after midnight June 4. A facility resident said he came home to find the woman, who had just arrived for her overnight shift, and Greene in the living room, court records stated.

The resident left the room but returned a short time later to see Greene driving away with the woman, who had never before left during her shift, records stated. He notified the facility administrator, who called 911.

Officers drove to the couple’s home to find Greene standing in its doorway. Claiming only his three children were home sleeping, he let them in. The officers noticed broken glass and blood splatters in the living room and more blood in Greene’s car. Blood also stained Greene’s “shaking” hands, the officers reported.

Greene told them they had no need to check the home’s basement, but that’s where they found the victim, with a large bleeding cut on her head and bruises covering her face, records stated.

At a Peoria hospital later, the woman told a detective that Greene came to the care facility, accused her of cheating on him and asked her to step outside. There he punched her repeatedly and forced her into his car, where the beating continued as he drove home, she said.

She tried to run when they arrived, but Greene pulled her by her hair into the home. He “battered” her with a screwdriver before slashing at her with a knife that cut her hands as she tried to protect herself, she said.

The victim said she last remembered Greene striking her head with a picture frame before seeing flashlights, apparently held by the officers, around her, records stated.

She was diagnosed at the hospital with at least one spinal fracture in addition to her other injuries, records stated.

Greene was convicted four times of domestic violence in DuPage County between 2008-11, records stated. He remains in custody on $250,000 bond pending his next court appearance on July 3.