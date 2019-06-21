PEORIA — The road to Nico Khazzam's Fulbright scholarship was paved through his past experiences.

The Peoria Heights resident will head to Brazil next winter to teach English as part of his Fulbright Scholarship, which is a awarded to only 1,600 students and young professionals each year. Khazzam, a 2018 graduate of Winter Park, Fla.-based Rollins College, majored in international relations and has traveled abroad. From his sophomore year, he knew he wanted to be part of the Fulbright program.

"I looked at some of the requirements at Fulbright and spoke with my advisor my sophomore year of college,” he said. “I knew I was going to apply for the English teaching position abroad.”

He spent the summer of 2017 teaching English in Costa Rica to gain experience for the scholarship, and also due to his love of teaching. Throughout his college years, he found himself unconsciously taking up the role of being a teacher and derived joy from it.

One of his political science professors, Dan Chong, saw his potential for global outreach.

“During his time at Rollins, I came to know Nico much better when he participated on my international field studies, once to the Dominican Republic and twice to Tanzania,” he said. “On these two-week trips, we stayed in rural communities studying international development and human rights. Nico really shined in these environments. He would eat anything and be comfortable anywhere. He befriended local community members extremely quickly, especially the kids who wanted to play soccer or basketball. He was able to do difficult physical, intellectual, and cultural work with ease, learning whatever he could like a sponge. As in the classroom, he was also a 'connector' for our group, encouraging a positive group dynamic.”

Khazzam had the option of teaching English or conducting research. He chose the teaching and will be an assistant teacher of English position at a Brazilian university.

For the past year, Khazzam working as a substitute teacher for numerous schools in the Peoria area. In the back of his mind was the yearning to travel to Brazil.

“When I was in 5th grade, we had this school-wide project where each class had a different country,” he said. “I just really liked the pink river dolphins. We were reading magazines about it and I was really captivated by the nature of Brazil.”

To prepare for his trip, he's learning Portuguese and also practicing his Brazilian jujitsu.

Khazzam doesn’t know what he wants to do after his Brazil trip, but graduate school is on the table.

The Fulbright Scholarship was made in honor of Sen. William J. Fulbright to offer to a variety of students and scholars to better understand the global world through research and international connections.