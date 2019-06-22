WASHINGTON — Seven handicap-accessible ramps will be installed at three intersections along the south side of West Cruger Road.

The ramps — at the Comfort Way, Breeze Way and Devonshire Road intersections — are part of an agreement with Peoria-based Stark Excavating approved Monday by the City Council.

For a not-to-exceed cost of $29,300, Stark will install the ramps and repair damage to the Cruger Road recreation trail on the north side of the road.

Stark constructed that portion of the trail last fall, from Nofsinger Road to North Main Street, but the damage doesn't fall under the contract warranty.

City officials say they're aware of who caused the damage and will seek restitution.

"The damage appears to be from farming activities," said Public Works Director Ed Andrews. "We're sorting that out, but we wanted to get the repairs underway as soon as it was practical."

Also Monday, the City Council:

* Approved allowing a meeting facility to apply for a public accommodation liquor license. The license permits the consumption of alcohol at private functions.

* Approved a $125,000 payment to Peoria-based Crawford, Murphy & Tilly engineering firm to design a third water tower for the city so the work will be done whenever the city must build a new tower. Even though the $125,000 for the design work is budgeted, a first effort to approve the expenditure was defeated 4-3 by the City Council last month because aldermen had questions regarding the future need for a new tower.

* Approved TIF (tax increment financing) payments of $45,000 to Lindy's Downtown Market, 110 Peoria St., to pay for the repair of retaining walls along Peoria Street, and $2,083 to Brecklin's Service Center, 119 Walnut St., to help pay for the installation of a new roof. Total cost for the roof work is $6,945.

* Approved the low bid of $135,574 from Tokio Marine HCC for the city's property and liability insurance from July 1 through June 30, 2020. The bid is $20,986 lower than the current policy from Travelers Insurance. Travelers' bid for 2019-2020 was the second lowest, but $37,173 higher than Tokio Marine HCC.

Also Monday, Washington Fire Chief Roger Traver said department personnel have installed 593 smoke alarms in Washington homes since October with more appointments scheduled.

There is no charge to residents for the smoke alarms or installation. The fire department is participating in the "Be Alarmed!" fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

