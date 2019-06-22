PEORIA — A tiny bunny, the size of a child’s fist, hopped across the grass of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It was followed by a collection of children and adults. None of them had met before.

These were the kind of connections that Bernice Gordon-Young, mistress of ceremonies of the NAACP Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, envisioned.

Standing on the stage in MLK Park, regal in a yellow dress, bead necklace and waving a matching yellow fan, Gordon-Young urged newcomers to the event to “shake a hand, give a hug.” She went on, “if there’s someone you don’t know, get to know ‘em.”

Gordon-Young knows how much relationships can help a community. Her not-for-profit group, It Takes a Village, provides free resources for families and children who lack basic necessities, such as food and clothing.

Like Gordon-Young, Pastor Marvin Hightower, the president of Peoria’s NAACP and an organizer of Saturday’s Juneteenth event, believes that “as a community at large, we are a family.”

The theme of Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration was family.

All of Peoria was invited to the Juneteenth event. This included community organizations, all with stalls set up across the park.

Hightower emphasized the significance of personal relationships in encouraging organization participation.

“If you have a relationship with [an organization],” he said, “then it’s easier for them to come on board. This is important in Peoria, as far as community goes.”

This emphasis on personal connection was shown by the presence of the Peoria Police Department, which had its own stall run by a group of uniformed police officers. As an institution whose relationships with communities are sometimes perceived as negative, or simply lacking, its presence at a community event felt slightly incongruous.

However, Sgt. Anthony Rummans, who stood at a stall full of informational leaflets and recruitment forms, highlighted the importance of community outreach, both for the Police Department and the neighborhoods themselves.

According to Rummans, events such as this Juneteenth celebration offer a chance for “the people in the neighborhood to get to know the officers a bit better” as well as for the Police Department to get “information from our department into the community and into the neighborhoods.”

This includes crime statistics, crime prevention tips, school safety and information about community groups like neighborhood watch associations.

Other stalls included It Takes a Village, which had a selection of summer clothes, food, diapers and other essentials such as several pairs of glittery mesh fairy wings, in order to help families with children get through the summer. All items were free for the taking.

Helen King, chairwoman of the NAACP membership committee and Executive Board member, was running a stall that held stacks of voter registration papers and other ballot information. She was out to get people to vote.

“Voting is a tool that brings resources to your community,” she said. “Here in Peoria, we’re going through a lot of violence and hard times. And we just want the family to know that there’s still hope.” She stated that voting was the source of this hope, giving people the opportunity to change their community.

Everything at the celebration was free, from the food to the entertainment. Children jumped on bouncy castles, and a range of musicians played on the stage at the center of the celebration. The opening act was a rendition of the "black national anthem," “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.” Those standing around sang along.

To Hightower, the NAACP is not just a black organization.

“It’s for anyone,” he said. “It’s the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People: Everybody’s a color, no matter what. So we fight for equal rights for all.”