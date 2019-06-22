PEORIA — With the turning of a spade-full — and kitchen spoonfuls — of earth, dozens of residents broke ceremonial ground Saturday morning for the new location for a 153-year-old memorial to Peoria County's Civil War dead in Springdale Cemetery.

The monument's original dedication in October 1866 — likely the first in the state to be established — drew tens of thousands to the city's Downtown.

But the stone shaft gradually became commonplace for passers-by, then was taken down when the courthouse expanded in 1962, alongside promises it'd be replaced.

It never was, and its pieces languished around the county until they were rediscovered by a group of amateur historians and preservationists, who the last several years have been raising funds to re-erect the memorial in Springdale, where originally it had been intended to stand.

Saturday's event, complete with costumed Civil War re-enactors posting the colors, a Lee Wenger-led rendition of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" and a solemn playing of taps, marked the beginning of the successful end to their efforts.

First came a prayer, honoring what the Rev. Marvin Hightower referred to as the "union, service, sacrifice, community" the monument represented.

Then came the flourish as the meticulously re-created topper to the monument was unveiled by local historian Norm Kelly to applause.

The original eagle atop the memorial cannot be located. But the successor company to the one that helped produce the 1866 version worked with the local group to produce a new version of "Old Abe," the eagle who had served as a mascot for a Wisconsin infantry regiment.

"It's bringing ingredients together to make a fantastic dish," said Bruce Brown, who worked alongside Kelly, Bob Hoffer and former City Councilwoman Gale Thetford, among others, to make the restoration a reality.

In keeping with that kitchen theme, attendees were all encouraged to turn over some dirt at the site near Springdale's entrance, whether with a shovel or with a series of spoons Brown provided.

Organizers hope to re-dedicate the finished memorial by the Oct. 11 anniversary of the original 1866 ceremony. It will later be surrounded by other sculptures crafted by Bradley University students.

The effort has been funded by local donations but also will receive a boost from the state of Illinois. Sen. Dave Koehler saw to it that $100,000 was allocated in the recently passed capital construction bill to assist in covering some of the restoration and construction costs, in addition to repairs to some of Springdale's deteriorated roads.