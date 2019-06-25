Driving a few extra miles to an airport in a neighboring city could wind up saving you hundreds of dollars on your next flight.

Scott's Cheap Flights, a website devoted to passing along airfare deals, has released its list of the best and worst airports for travelers in search of low-price international fares.

The airports were ranked by the number of cheap flights, with the top airport — New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport — boasting more than 400 deals in the past year.

Switching to an alternate airport, the site says, could save you $500 or more per ticket in some cases.

The top 10 best airports (and the number of low fares) are:

- 10. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - 219

- 9. Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando - 226

- 8. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Dulles, Va. - 246

- 7. Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami - 295

- 6. O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago - 298

- 5. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, N.J. - 330

- 4. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco - 336

- 3. General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston - 340

- 2. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles - 353

- 1. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York - 436

The bottom 10 airports (and the number of low fares) are:

- 10. John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Columbus, Ohio - 45

- 9. General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in Milwaukee - 44

- 8. Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City - 43

- 7. Louisville International Airport (SDF) in Louisville, Ky. - 39

- 6. Long Beach Airport (LGB) in Long Beach, Calif. - 34

- 5. Albany International Airport (ALB) in Albany, N.Y. - 31

- 4. Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in Norfolk, Va. - 30

- 3. Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Mich. - 26

- 2. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) in Panama City, Fla. - 26

- 1. Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) in Greensboro, N.C. - 22

Read the full report with much more details, including recent fare deals from each of the 20 listed airports, here.