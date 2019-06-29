PEORIA — A large white horse’s hooves clicked on the pavement of Madison Avenue as a carriage rolled up to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in Downtown Peoria on Saturday evening. Out stepped a little girl dressed in a poofy pink floral gown with a gold tiara on her head.

The scene was like something out of a fairy tale — a fairy tale that Tara Shane, owner of A Royal Remembrance character company, has worked tirelessly to bring to life, even when her own life may have been in the way.

After undergoing her seventh intensive open heart surgery to replace the pulmonary valve in her heart, Shane continued to plan the “Freeze the Summer Ball” that hosted nearly 150 princesses and their guests for a night of dining and dancing in true royal manner.

“Having something to look forward to and plan helped push me through my recovery,” said Shane. “It’s so rewarding to see the smiles on the kids’ faces.”

The elegant evening began with carriage rides, crafts and conversations with princesses followed by musical performances and story time with Belle. As dinner was served, the band of princesses put on a magical performance that had even the mothers in awe.

Kim Peterson of Washington and her daughter, Sadie, sat at the round table dancing along to the tune of popular princess soundtracks. Peterson has two sons along with Sadie and really enjoyed the one on-one-time she got to spend with her at the ball.

“What’s your favorite part about this?” Kim asked Sadie.

With a shy smile on her face, the small blonde girl dressed in a yellow Belle gown popped a pea in her mouth and giggled without saying a word.

“The peas, apparently,” Kim joked.

Peterson explained that Sadie’s favorite princess is Belle and that Belle made an appearance at Sadie’s birthday party in April. They enjoyed having Belle at their party so much that they wanted to come see her in action again. Peterson loved the entertainment and said the entire night was “well done.”

It all started five years ago when Shane’s neighbor expressed how she wanted Cinderella to be at her birthday party. Combining her endless love for princesses and her background in theater, Shane took it upon herself to make that dream come true and has been doing that for countless other kids ever since.

Employing 11 talent scouted performers from various musical and theatrical backgrounds, A Royal Remembrance is known for its birthday party appearances, hospital visits, balls much like this event and countless other community events.

Princesses such as Cinderella, Belle and Rapunzel sang, danced and interacted with the audience and there was even a special guest performance by the Central Illinois Ballet.

The grand ballroom was transformed into a winter wonderland while the Snow Queen took to the stage to cool things down with the finale performance that brought the frozen magic of “Let It Go” to life. Princesses of all ages stormed the dance floor following the performance to spend quality time with the performing princesses dancing, giggling and “shaking it off” in a carefree dance party that even had some of the dads dancing along.

“The message of fairy tales and stories of the princesses gives kids hope and allows them to dream and be imaginative,” said Shane. “So when they come here and meet the princesses and see that they can dress up and attend a royal ball and do all of the things that they only dream about … it gives them hope.”

Shane has a few hopes of her own. Eventually she would like to see the troupe have a venue they can call their own to host more royal events at. For now, they will continue to bring magic to the Greater Peoria area through music, dance and “fun” for all ages.