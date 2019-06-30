PEORIA -- City officials and volunteer groups will conduct a neighborhood canvas in the Harrison Homes area Monday at 11 a.m. for information regarding the homicide of Brownzell Howard.

Howard, 34, was shot in the 2700 block of West Trewyn on Sunday, June 23 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Howard later died of his wounds.

A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of any suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Peoria police at (309) 673-4521.

Those seeking information in the neighborhood canvas will be members of the Peoria Police Department, CrimeStoppers and Peoria Community Against Violence.

If you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000 or by text at 274.637. Type in the letters 'GPCS' before the message.