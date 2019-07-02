CANTON — Police arrested two Canton residents on drugs charges last week after they were found passed out in a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot.

Cody R. Hanks, 27, and Terzanne Slater, 33, were found about 3:30 a.m. June 28 in the lot at Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., according to a Canton Police Department news release.

Hanks was in the driver seat and Slater was in the passenger seat. They were found during a routine patrol, the release stated.

Also found inside the vehicle was a syringe filled with what appeared to be methamphetamine. It was located on the inside of the front passenger door.

Used syringes were found on the inside of the driver door, with needle exposed, and outside it on the ground, according to the release.

After officers awakened Hanks and Slater and they exited the vehicle, two more used syringes were found inside. Also found were a digital scale and a container of small plastic bags.

Both suspects were charged with meth possession and unlawful possession of a syringe.

As of Tuesday, Hanks and Slater were being held at the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown. Their first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.