Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, July 2.

Back in May, Nick in the Morning reported about some hapless driver who was pulled over in Washburn, a village that straddles the Woodford-Marshall county line.

This person was cited for driving 95 mph through town, where the speed limit is 30 and where Illinois Route 89 twists and turns.

Well, somebody outdid this driver Monday night, it appears. For sheer audacity, if nothing else.

The Washburn police pulled over the driver of a van on Route 89 for going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the department's Facebook page.

A police officer was driving northbound when the van apparently passed his marked squad car. That takes a special kind of stupid.

A short chase ensued. Eventually, the driver was pulled over, arrested and released on a notice to appear, according to the post.

Subsequent replies suggested this person was doing his or her best "Smokey and the Bandit" impersonation along northbound Route 89 for the 10 miles between Metamora and Washburn.

One driver reported the van ran his vehicle off the road near Cazenovia.

Speeding 35 mph or more above the posted limit is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, per state law.

There's no jail term for being an idiot.

With Independence Day fewer than 48 hours away, we're getting ready to embark on a long holiday weekend. (Well, "we're" in the general sense. Nick in the Morning will be here the rest of the week, slaving over a hot keyboard, so you don't have to.)

People are going to be driving hither and yon. Do it within acceptable limits, please.

And for heaven's sake, take it easy when driving through Washburn. Slow down and look around. It isn't a bad little town, although we sure do miss Snag Creek Golf Course.

We also sure do miss songs like the one heard on the way to work, complete with electric sitar.