PEORIA — A Dunlap man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for repeatedly striking a then 9-month-old pit-bull mix last year.

Richard A. Dike, 47, of 4018 W. Cedar Hills Drive pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal. The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison. With credit for a month already served and day for day "good-time" credit, he could be released in about eight months.

In October 2018, a witness in Dike's neighborhood, then the 2400 block of West Marquette Street, had heard a dog howling that night. After looking around, the witness spotted Dike through a glass-door window of his home, beating the dog, according to a report filed at the Peoria County Sheriff's Department. The witness also said Dike grabbed the dog by the collar and threw it outside, according to court records and Journal Star archives.