WEST PEORIA — Gov. JB Pritzer is scheduled to walk with Mayor Jim Dillon and members of the West Peoria City Council in Thursday morning's 4th of July Parade.

He will be the first Illinois governor to participate in the popular central Illinois parade, now in its 49th year. The mayor and the governor are in the seventh slot of the parade and more than 20 people are coming to walk with Pritzker, according to city officials.

"It is an honor having the governor in our parade," Dillon said Wednesday.

The governor is making good on a casual commitment he made when candidate Pritzker met Mayor Dillon at Jimmy's Bar during a stop in the area last year.

"I invited him to join the parade and he said to 'talk to my people,'" Dillon said.

When Dillon invited him a second time he was told Pritzker had another engagement that day. But, a surprise call came to city hall last week and confirmed that Pritzker planned to attend the parade that draws thousands of spectators.

"I'd like to think that he is fulfilling one of his campaign pledges to travel downstate and meet the people here," Dillon said.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Rohmann and Sterling avenues in front of city hall. It proceeds south on Sterling east on Moss Avenue, north on Waverly Avenue and the west on Rohmann back to city hall and the celebration of American independence.

Dillon and Pritzker and others will be walking behind the Uftring Weston Chevy Cadillac convertible carrying the parade's Grand Marshall and in front of members of the West Peoria Township board, also traveling in a convertible.

