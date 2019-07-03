Despite the closing of several Peoria golf courses in recent years, this area ranks among the best cities nationally for the sport.

At least according to one of those ubiquitous websites that kind of blend into each other these days and like to rank things.

Rent.com, an apartment-search website, does the ranking this time. In it, Peoria is 10th.

The ranking is for cities with at least 100,000 people and based on the ratio of courses to the municipal population.

Peoria was listed as having 11 courses. By Nick in the Morning's count, there are seven public and private courses with Peoria addresses. Not all of them are 18 holes.

It isn't clear if the website included Donovan and Detweiller golf courses, which the Peoria Park District has closed over the past five years.

"Despite Chicago just three hours up the road, this Central Illinois town has become a golfer’s paradise in the Land of Lincoln." Rent.com blogger Michael Hochman wrote.

Based on the number Rent.com cited, the city has one golf course for every 10,262 residents. It also listed an average cost of $654 monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

The No. 1 city on the Rent.com list was one that might be expected — West Palm Beach, Fla. Scottsdale, Ariz., another predictable location, is second.

What makes us somewhat skeptical about this list, among other things, is the inclusion of Springfield at No. 5. There are 13 courses listed for the capital city, with an average of one per 8,836 residents.

"Abraham Lincoln lived in Springfield long before golf was widely-known in America, but the town itself, with its flat Plains topography, moderate summer temperatures and state capital infrastructure, has become a popular spot to hit the links," Hochman wrote.

The credibility tipoff there, aside from hyphenating an adverb, lies in describing Springfield as having a Plains topography. The author never has traveled to the middle of Nebraska or Kansas, evidently.

All that said, the Peoria area certainly has quality golf. In addition to the Peoria public links, there are standout courses in Bartonville (Coyote Creek), Metamora (Metamora Fields) and Pekin (Lick Creek).

The Metamora Fields owners just purchased Weaver Ridge Golf Club in Peoria and intends to market them as a package to out-of-towners. That's good.

Metamora Fields and WeaverRidge are great courses at a great value. That's something Chicago-area duffers would appreciate, given how much a round of decent golf can cost there.

Nick in the Morning has known Peoria is an excellent golf town for a long time. We don't need a website's dubious methodology to confirm that.

Have fun teeing it up over this long holiday weekend.

(One last thing: According to its Wikipedia page, Rent.com caters to the Millennial generation. And here we thought they didn't golf.)