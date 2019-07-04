PEORIA — The Independence Day holiday began violently in Peoria.

The most grievous example was the shooting death early Thursday of a man in South Peoria. Another man at the same location was shot.

But at least six other violent incidents took place in the city overnight, according to police.

Among the calls that came within an hour shortly after midnight were several large fights, an apparent stabbing, a vehicle chase and a possible gunshot victim.

Between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Peoria police reported five gunshot incidents. There were eight people injured.

Robert Purdle, 30, was shot to death in the 2200 block of West Wiswall Street.

There also were two stabbing reports, with four victims, and six guns were recovered from three incidents.

Here's a chronology of some of the major events, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

12:04 a.m. Thursday: Officers responded to report of a large fight in the 1100 block of East Frye Avenue. An unresponsive man was found on the pavement. Witnesses said an automobile hit him.

The man was revived and transported to a local hospital. He sustained serious injuries.

Also taken to a hospital were three women with stab wounds. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

12:37 a.m.: A man was shot in the leg at Aspen Bluff Apartments, in the 2800 block of North Lavalle Court. He was transported to a hospital.

Again, the injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.

1:19 a.m.: Multiple fights were reported in the Taft Homes public-housing complex. Shots also were fired, evidently.

Crowds were dispersed, a weapon was recovered and two people were arrested.

1:59 a.m.: A man was stabbed in the neck in the 2700 block of West Montana Street. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

A female suspect was arrested and transported to Peoria County Jail.

3:01 a.m.: Gunfire damaged numerous houses and vehicles in the 1800 block of North California Avenue.

A short time thereafter, three gunshot-wound victims arrived at a local hospital. No lives appeared threatened.

Police located a large group of people leaving the area after the shootings.

4:46 a.m.: A man sustained serious injuries as a result of gunshots fired in the 2800 block of West Ann Street. He was transported to a hospital.

During the first few post-midnight hours, dispatchers cleared the main police radio frequency, known as "Prep 1," several times so the officers could speak without interruption.

Such a move often is done for officer safety.

Dispatch records also indicated more than 50 rounds of gunfire were reported after 4 a.m. in the 900 block of South Folkers Avenue.

The pre-midnight hours weren't exactly quiet, either. About 8 p.m. Wednesday, a victim arrived at the UnityPoint Health-Methodist emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police officials were unavailable for comment Thursday morning, according to Dotson.

This story will be updated.