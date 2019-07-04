PEORIA — A man was shot to death early Thursday in South Peoria, according to police.

Another man in the same location was shot and sustained serious wounds that didn't appear to be life threatening.

Robert Purdle, 30, was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Purdle is the 13th homicide victim this year in Peoria.

The coroner listed Purdle's address as North Sheridan Road in Peoria. No additional specifics were included in a news release Harwood issued Thursday afternoon.

About 2:15 a.m., the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system reported 11 rounds fired in the 2200 block of West Wiswall Street, a Peoria Police Department news release stated.

Police also received a call about two men struck by gunfire in that area.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims inside a residence, according to the police.

Gunfire struck Purdle multiple times, Harwood stated. Purdle was unresponsive and not breathing when police found him.

An autopsy performed Thursday revealed Purdle was shot multiple times throughout his body. Massive bleeding resulted.

There was no evidence of close-range fire or defensive wounds, according to Harwood.

Results from toxicology tests were pending but won't change the cause of Purdle's death, the coroner stated.

Gunfire struck the second man in the groin area, the release stated. He also was transported to a hospital.

No suspects have been reported.

The most recent previous homicide in Peoria happened June 23, when 34-year-old Brownzel Howard was shot to death at the Harrison Homes public-housing complex.

Anybody who has information about Purdle's slaying is asked to telephone the police department (673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (673-9000).

Nick Vlahos can be reached at 686-3285 or nvlahos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @VlahosNick.