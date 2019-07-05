Adult-use marijuana will be legal in the state as of Jan. 1, 2020, and Tazewell County residents may not have to leave the county to make their purchases.

Toby Clayton of NuMed East Peoria told the Daily Times in a phone conversation on Friday that the dispensary would be looking to expand their sales to include adult-use.

“We are going to apply for a dual-license, and we will be selling (recreational marijuana) as of the first,” said Clayton.

What that means for the dispensary regarding a new space or expanded staff remains to be seen.

“We haven’t gotten anywhere yet, we still have to check with the city to see if they’ll allow it,” said Clayton. “There’s a lot of steps and a lot of politics involved.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act into law on Tuesday, June 25, making Illinois the 11th state to legalize cannabis.

According to notes from the governor’s office, local ordinances can be enacted that can prohibit businesses from operating within the city limits.

Additionally, according to the summary, municipalities will be able to create “reasonable” zoning restrictions for cultivation centers, craft growers, processing organizations and dispensaries. On-site consumption may also be regulated by local governments.

Morton Village, for instance, voted unanimously to ban recreational marijuana growers and cultivation centers, as well as dispensing, processing and transporting facilities at a July 1 board meeting.

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl did not immediately respond to a request for comment.