Clayton Monfre of Morton shot a hole-in-one at Pekin Country Club.

Monfre aced the 136-yard fourth hole June 28 with a 9-iron.

SCRAMBLED: A 2+2 scramble was held July 4 at Pekin Country Club.

There were a pair of two-player scrambles in each group, with the net scores combined for a team score.

The winning team was Jeff Muniz, Tom Wiegand, Bill Shock and Tom Nimmo.

They shot 18-under 126 and won a tie-breaker against Scott Kriegsman, Rob Coventry, Jon Closen and Jeff Fuerst, who also shot 126.

There was a tie for third place at 127. The teams were Eric Prichard, Nick Hill, David Crouch and George Beres and Ryan Wrigley, Eric Nieukirk, Dennis Ewald and Rich Kriegsman.

LADIES ONLY: Here are the winners of the Pekin Country Club Ladies Invitational.

The first round June 25 was a net best ball format. The second round June 26 was a combined net score format.

A flight: Amy Ehrgott and Jane Seiler 64-145--209 (7-under).

B flight: C.J. Johnson and Ann Laboe 60-158--218 (2-over).

C flight: Marilyn Davidson and Terri O’Brien 74-141--215 (1-under).

D flight: Grace Sarff and Cindy Todd 62-153--215 (1-under).

HILLCREST TUESDAY LADIES: Results from June 25:

Low gross: Beverly Cremer (A flight), Janice Gundy (B flight) and LuAnne Diener (C flight).

Low net: Linda Bland (A flight) and Judy Mills and Jan Raitt (C flight)

Event: Beverly Cremer (A flight), Janice Gundy (B flight) and Judy Mills (C flight).

Results from July 2:

Low gross: Janice Gundy (A flight), Barb Broughton, Sandy Linse and Deb Dietrich (B flight) and LuAnne Diener (C flight).

Low net: Linda Bland (A flight) and Peggy Bayer (B flight).

Event: Linda Bland (A flight) and Judy Mills (B flight).

Birdie: Barb Broughton (No. 11).

PINE LAKES LADIES 9-HOLE: Results from June 25:

Low gross: Pam Venturi (Championship flight), Melanie Silver (A flight), Augie Shrader (B flight) and Connie Campbell (C flight).

Low net: Cheri Patterson (Championship flight), Judy Middendorf (A flight), Jane Fisher (B flight) and Joyce Myers (C flight).

Event: Pam Venturi (Championship flight), Melanie Silver (A flight), Jane Fisher and Mary Kay Naylon (B flight) and Connie Campbell (C flight).

Results from July 1:

Low gross: Pam Venturi (Championship flight), Melanie Silver (A flight), Jane Fisher (B flight) and Roberta Herbst (C flight).

Low net: Deb Neff (Championship flight), June Albers (A flight) and Joyce Myers (C flight).

Event: Laura Schwandner (Championship flight), June Albers (A flight), Jane Fisher (B flight) and Joyce Myers (C flight).

PINE LAKES LADY BIRD: Results from June 27:

Low gross: Deanna Reid (Championship flight), Paulette Hartman (A flight), Margaret Shafer (B flight) and Valerie Barkley (C flight).

Low net: Nancy Luchtefeld (Championship flight), Anne Risinger (A flight), Nan Crawford (B flight) and Lindsey Key (C flight).

Event: Julie Shane (Championship flight), Sharon Key (A flight), Annette Lecheler (B flight) and Michelle Bernier (C flight).

HILLCREST FRIDAY MORNING CHIPPERS: Results from June 28:

Low gross: Phyllis Nohl (A flight), Bev Cremer (B flight) and Debbie Doering (C flight).

Low net: Jane Warrick (A flight), Janice Gundy (B flight) and Debbie Matheny (C flight).

Event: Janice Gundy (B flight).

Note: Jan Raitt had a chip-in at No. 6.

Results from July 5:

Low gross: Phyllis Nohl (A flight), Linda Bland (B flight) and Jackie Orren (C flight).

Low net: Jane Warrick (A flight), Colleen Carmody (B flight) and Joyce Myers and Betty Bevard (C flight).

Event: Phyllis Nohl and Jane Warrick (A flight), Raitt, Bland, Linse, Kreeger, Gundy and Carmody (B flight) and Betty Bevard (C flight).

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.