MORTON — What appeared to be a routine traffic stop on Interstate 74 turned into something more significant, according to authorities.

As a result, a Peoria man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of fighting with and attempting to disarm two Illinois State Police officers. All required medical treatment.

Damien C. Grant, 31, was being held Friday at the Tazewell County Jail in Pekin, awaiting a bond hearing.

Grant was accused of at least 11 crimes. Among them are possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery and attempts to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

State Police stopped the vehicle Grant was driving, a 2000 maroon Pontiac Grand Prix, about 5:15 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-74 east of Morton.

Grant was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to a State Police news release. While he was stopped, a state trooper observed unspecified criminal activity taking place inside the car.

A second officer arrived, and both troopers began to search the car. They found a loaded handgun.

As Grant was being placed under arrest, he began to resist and fight, according to the release. He also attempted to disarm the officers.

The officers deployed Taser electrical weapons multiple times against Grant, who was taken into custody eventually.

Grant and the troopers were transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where they were treated and released.

Other charges filed against Grant include violation of parole and unlawful use of a loaded weapon.