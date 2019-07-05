In the second time in as many weeks, an Illinois political official has urged US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to issue a disaster declaration for the state.

First it was Rep. Cheri Bustos asking for the declaration to cover the counties in the state's 17th district. Now it is Gov. JB Pritzker calling for the declaration to cover the entirety of the state.

"For months our state has been battling historic flooding, causing untold damage to homes, businesses and farms across Illinois," said Pritzker in a July 3 news release. "For our farmers this has meant delaying, reducing, or even eliminating planting, hurting a core state industry and impacting working families across Illinois."

The Associated Press is reporting that the USDA's Farm Services Agency recommended at a State Emergency Board (SEB) meeting that all 102 counties in Illinois be declared an agriculture disaster.

"Our region is facing unprecedented weather conditions — the likes of which our farmers and producers have never seen in their lives," said Bustos in a June 21 news release.

In a June 28 Daily Times story, Tazewell County Farm Bureau Manager Emily Rogier referred to the flooding in the state as the "worst" Illinois farmers have seen in a quarter of a century.

The Daily Times has spoken to four farmers across two recent reports. Each farmer indicated that they have either been delayed in their planting, or had to cut crops from their schedule. In some cases, both were true.

Rogier stated in the June 28 report that a 10 to 20 percent yield loss is a "representative" estimate for farmers across Illinois.

The declaration request from the SEB must be reviewed by USDA staff before ratification from Perdue.