Move over brick and mortar, four wheels and a window are here to stay.

Food trucks, a culinary movement that, according to a 2012 article by the Huffington Post, gained immense popularity sometime around 2008, have become a normal fixture in the food scenes of many towns and cities in central Illinois, and Pekin is no exception.

Mike Therry of Mike’s Knot Just Ribs thinks he was probably the first food truck to have a presence in Pekin, and is quietly celebrating a decade of operation.

What began as a post-retirement gig as a gopher for North Pekin’s Peoria Cookers soon turned into his own cooking operation, first at area hog roasts and now a fully-operational food truck.

“For me, I kind of started as a hobby and just kind of (grew) into it,” said Therry.

Therry sells barbecue items like pulled pork, ribs, and mac and cheese. “It’s my own kind of style,” said Therry, who added that he doesn’t follow a regional barbecue style.

He didn’t always operate out of a truck. Therry began working out of an army surplus field kitchen, he said, but made the switch to a truck because the field kitchen was too labor intensive to set up and take down.

“Now I can pull in and open up the window,” said Therry.

Beth Gilmore didn’t start in a food truck either. In fact, Gilmore was working in restaurants and enrolled in the culinary arts program at Illinois Central College when she got her first taste of pop-up style food sales.

She first popped up in 2014 while she was in school full-time and still managing Chicago Hut.

At first it was just her, her food and a tent. In September 2015, a gust of wind lifted the tent off the ground for the second time at an event. This time, she said, she went with it.

It was after that accident when she began researching food trailers, and nine weeks later, Gilmore had a trailer to call home for her mobile kitchen.

Gilmore’s decision to go full-time with her food truck rather than working her way up the ladder of brick and mortar kitchens was a decision based on her independent, do-it-yourself attitude.

“I’ve never been one to get along real well with everybody. I’m not real good at taking direction because I don’t like to take directions — I don’t have a problem following directions, I’m just not a fan of it,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore and Therry share two dishes that have proved to be customer favorites: mac and cheese and pulled pork, but Gilmore has a family specialty that she takes immense pride in: Italian beef.

The recipe had been handed down by five generations of her family, and she compares the sandwich to sitting down to a Sunday roast.

Though Gilmore now resides in South Pekin, she said she was originally from the Chicago area, and thus has interests outside of the midwestern staples that she makes now.

Though she hasn’t limited herself creatively — she spoke often of her experimentation in the kitchen — she has specified her menu to foods that she knows consumers will like, saving her more creative or fine dining-leaning offerings for occasional specials.

“You’ve got to make stuff that’s going to make your customers happy, something that they’re used to that’s a familiar thing,” said Gilmore. “They want to know that the food that you’re making is good. Once they realize that something that they’re familiar with is good, they’ll be more willing to try other things.”

As for a brick and mortar restaurant, don’t expect to hear about Gilmore or Therry opening one anytime soon. Though Gilmore said she’s thought about the transition, both her and Therry are focused on their food trucks.

“For right now, this is my passion,” said Gilmore.