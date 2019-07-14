MORTON — The Morton Chamber of Commerce wants to donate a portion of the profits from this year's Morton Pumpkin Festival to a community project.

But it needs to select a Give Back project.

The original Give Back project, a proposed "pocket park" the chamber planned to create at the northwest corner of First Avenue and Jefferson Street with the village of Morton, fell by the wayside earlier this month when the village dropped its support after architects determined more property was needed.

So the chamber is accepting project applications until Friday from not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities that assist in Pumpkin Festival operations.

"Actually, it's more of a submission than a formal application," said chamber executive director Leigh Ann Brown. "All we need is a summary of the project and the project budget."

Project submissions should be sent to Brown at labrown@mortonillinois.org. They also can be mailed to the chamber office at 415 W. Jefferson St., Morton IL 61550, or dropped off there.

The chamber has been donating Pumpkin Festival funds annually to a community project since 2012. Here's the list:

* 2012 — Memorial Plaza, $25,000.

* 2013 — Idlewood Arts Pavilion, $25,000.

* 2014 — Veterans Memorial, $25,000.

* 2015 — Birchwood Park softball complex, $25,000.

* 2016 — Morton Public Library book drop and downtown flower pots, $14,714.

* 2017 — Idlewood Park large picnic shelter, $20,000.

* 2018 — Jefferson Elementary School playground, $10,000.

Brown said the amount of the donation varies depending upon the scope of the selected project and the financial success of the festival.

The 53rd annual Pumpkin Festival will be Sept. 11-14.

