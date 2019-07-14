Illinois drivers are feeling the July 1 doubling of the state gas tax with increased prices at the pump.

But the higher motor fuel tax — which went from 19 cents a gallon to 38 cents — will affect consumers in other ways as well. Some area businesses and governments say costs to them will increase; others say they aren't planning to pass costs along to customers at this point.

Here's what they're saying:

The garbage hauler

Peoria Disposal Co.'s fleet uses compressed natural gas, so the recent gas tax will not affect its day to day services, PDC spokesman Eric Shangraw said.

Other, municipally run services will see the effects, though.

“The increased gas tax will certainly impact all the departments' operating budgets," said Rick Semonski of the East Peoria Public Works Department. "Not all, but most operating budgets are funded through general funds.”

Semonski says consumers will not see a price increase because the service is included in their tax base.

“In order for us to increase or attempt to offset fuel cost, we would need to increase the tax rate, which to my knowledge has not been discussed.”

The florist

Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, says the increase will drive up the cost of deliveries.

In return, Becks says that his products will see a price increase to help offset the added costs. At this time there hasn’t been an estimation of the price increase, but Becks says the increase will not be significant to consumers.

The food delivery driver

A representative at the Washington location for Monical's Pizza said they don't intend to raise delivery prices.

Ride-share companies Uber and Lyft have not raised fares, but food ordering and delivery companies plan some adjustments.

Grubhub does not plan to raise delivery fees, but its delivery drivers will likely see their pay increase, said spokeswoman Katie Norris.

Chicago-based Grubhub uses algorithms that factor in local gas prices, taxes and other components to calculate how much drivers are paid.

"We're always balancing it," Norris said. "We'll definitely look to make sure the mileage rate in the markets ... impacted in Illinois still makes sense with the change."

Some of the restaurants on Grubhub's platform employ their own delivery drivers, who would not be subject to Grubhub's changing payment rate.