It's officially the end of an era in Pekin.

Monday, July 15 is — or was, depending on when you’re reading this — the last day of operations for the Pekin Prescription Lab.

In a story published last week in the Pekin Daily Times, owner and pharmacist Mark Probasco was critical of the Illinois state government, and said the 793 day state budget crisis put his business behind the figurative 8-ball.

“The state financial crisis is what really crippled us,” said Probasco.

Assistant Majority Leader Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) was somber in a July 12 news release regarding news of the closure.

“I’m saddened by the closing of Pekin Prescription Lab. Unfortunately a change in leadership in Springfield didn’t come soon enough to help out downstate businesses,” said Koehler, through the news release. “We have passed legislation this year to regulate PBM’s and give support to local independent pharmacies in downstate Illinois. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t get that done sooner.”

The doors will close on the Prescription Lab — 1016 Court St. — for good as of 7 p.m. Monday night after 72 years of business.