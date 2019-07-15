A South Pekin woman said her drunken boyfriend choked and beat her in “more places than she could remember,” breaking her nose and producing internal bleeding, according to court records.

Jeremy Lyles, 33, of Peoria, remained jailed Monday on $50,000 bond following his indictment last week on felony charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and by strangling.

Police arrested Lyles on June 27 shortly after the victim called police, who found her in her home with multiple cuts and bruises. Lyles’ shirt and clothes were splattered with blood, stated court records.

The woman said Lyles, who had been drinking all day, “went off on her” for no reason she knew. He struck her head and body repeatedly and choked her until she almost passed out, she said.

Fearing a head injury, paramedics transported her to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a broken nose and hemorrhaging behind her eyes, records stated.

Lyles faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. He’s next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.