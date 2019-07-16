PEORIA — An East Peoria man who used to host the cable TV show, "Fear No Evil,” pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal hunting violation.

Christopher Brackett, 41, of East Peoria pleaded in U.S. District Court in Peoria to one count of unlawful transportation of wildlife, in violation of the Lacey Act. Without the plea, he faced up to five years behind bars.

As part of his plea, he admitted that in December 2013, during filming of an episode of his Outdoor Channel show, he killed two bucks within minutes of each other, when the state of Indiana permitted hunters to kill only one buck a season. Brackett further admitted he transported the second, 11-point buck he had nicknamed the “Unicorn Buck,” for its unique antler formation, to East Peoria.

Brackett featured the “Unicorn Buck” kill on "Fear No Evil" in 2014. He further admitted he instructed his cameraman and producer to hide footage of the first deer he killed, which was a smaller, eight-point buck. Brackett also admitted that in 2017, prior to federal charges being filed against him, he instructed an employee to destroy an eight-point rack, according to court records.

At his Nov. 5, sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm, he will received an agreed upon sentence of 30 months of probation. As part of a condition of that probation, he is banned from hunting worldwide during those 30 months.

He has also agreed to pay $3,500 in restitution to Indiana and to pay $26,500 fine.

