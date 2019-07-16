PEORIA — A shed behind an apartment building in South Peoria burned Monday night, with $25,000 in damage estimated.

Nobody was injured in the blaze about 6:30 p.m. at 920 W. Millman St., according to a Peoria Fire Department news release.

Crews found the backyard shed fully engulfed in flames, which also were affecting the siding on the rear of the apartment building.

It took about 10 minutes for the fire to be extinguished. Nobody was found inside the apartment, although two people reside there.

An investigator was attempting to determine the cause of the fire.