WEST PEORIA — An unknown driver crashed through a guardrail and into a West Peoria house early Tuesday.

The accident in the 800 block of North Western Avenue resulted in damage to a natural-gas meter.

About 5:30 a.m., a southbound vehicle was driven off the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail and residence, according to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle then apparently headed west through the grass to an alley that connects Alice and Laura avenues.

Tire marks were visible in the grass, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy spoke with the homeowner, who said she heard a loud sound. Shortly thereafter, she heard a loud hissing noise.

The vehicle struck the gas meter alongside the house, according to Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Stacey Shangraw.

As of about 8 a.m., Ameren workers were at the scene to replace the equipment. Work was completed by mid-morning, Shangraw said.

The vehicle wasn't identified. As of about 10 a.m., the driver remained at large.