MONMOUTH — Police searched a house full of cats at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Third Avenue in Monmouth and removed the occupants because of health concerns.

Although police did not list the number of cats discovered, callers who informed officers estimated the number at 75. Multiple parties contacted police about the large feline population at the house.

"The information indicated in excess of 75 felines living within the residence. This information also suggests that the living conditions inside the residence were detrimental to the health of the occupants," the news release stated.

Police report the residents of the house received health evaluations by medical personnel at the house and the animals were transported to "a secure location where they are currently undergoing observation and treatment by veterinary personnel," the news release said.

More information on the incident is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Monmouth police and fire along responded to the call as well as Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, Western Illinois Animal Rescue, Monmouth Small Animal Hospital and also involved in the case are Bridgeway, Warren County Sheriff's Department and OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.