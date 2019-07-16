Area residents who have put off outdoor projects like yard work may have missed their window of opportunity, at least for this week.

According to an extended forecast from the National Weather Service, temperatures in Pekin will reach the high 90s by Thursday and are expected to remain there throughout the weekend.

In a July 16 news release, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration outlined three simple solutions to the dangers of being outdoors in extreme heat: water, rest and shade. People working outdoors should drink water every 15 minutes and take frequent rest breaks in the shade.

Officer Billie Ingles, public information officer for the Pekin Police Department, advised residents to stay indoors if possible and emphasized the importance of staying hydrated. She added that dressing for the weather is as crucial during Illinois’ hot summers as it is through the bitter cold of Midwestern winters.

“Obviously, you need to wear light clothing,” she said. “Also, wear light colors. Don’t wear something dark or black. The heat doesn’t cut into (light-colored clothes) as much.”

Ingles indicated that cooling centers such as the ones located in the lobbies of Pekin City Hall and the Tazewell County Justice Center are valuable resources to help area residents stay cool and hydrated.

“We’ve got a cooler with cold water and ice, so they can come in, get a drink and get out of the elements for a while,” she said. “It’s a place for some people who don’t have a place to go to get out of the heat to get some relief.”

For information on various types of heat-related illness, symptoms of each type of illness and first aid procedures, visit www.osha.gov.