The Delavan City Council on Tuesday heard plans for expansion of the medical cannabis cultivation facility on State Route 122 east of Delavan.

Eric Diekhoff of Delavan is the executive vice president of operations at the Revolution Enterprises plant on State Route 122. He presented the proposed details for building on an additional 40 acres of land that was purchased this past spring. Diekhoff said the company expects to start the groundwork as soon as next week to build a 75,000 square foot replica to the south of its existing 75,000 square foot facility.

“I am excited to see what comes from this expansion and what it can do for our community,” Diekhoff said. “As Revolution continues to expand into other states, Delavan will be the hub for this expansion, and all of our training for our future cultivation centers in other states will happen here.

“I believe this will help Delavan’s businesses, housing, and our school system to grow and make living in Delavan more attractive. We have a great community, and I, as well as our Revolution team, want to help make Delavan a booming, vibrant community that has a lot to offer.”

The expansion will include 12 50,000 square foot greenhouses south of the current facility. There will also be a 30,000 square foot state of the art processing center, as well as a new office connecting the two main buildings.

The present cultivation facility was built in 2015 and today has 68 employees. With the expansion expected to be completed by 2021, Diekhoff said he anticipates that 300 new jobs will be added.

In other business, the Council gave final approval to seven more applications to the newly adopted Residential Maintenance Program for fiscal year 2019 – 2020. A total of 13 applications have been approved since the program was adopted at the May 21 Council meeting, with a goal to eliminate blight in Delavan by helping homeowners fix up their properties.

Alderman Steven Yontz cast the only nay vote at that time, and again on Tuesday he said he does not support the program as drafted.

“I do support improving the city, but I believe the funds could be better utilized by improving city infrastructure such as water and sewer mains, roads, sidewalks, and demolition of dilapidated buildings,” Yontz said. “I also have reservations the grant program is targeting blighted residential areas of the community.

“Perhaps the funds could be better utilized by offering additional public services. I do not believe tax dollars collected by the city should be used to subsidize individuals, but used for the enjoyment for all residents of the community.”

The city of Delavan will reimburse qualified applicants up to 75 percent of total approved and verified project costs, or an amount not to exceed $2,000, whichever is less. Grant awards are to be paid as reimbursements for eligible project costs that relate only to exterior structural/property maintenance for residential property located within Delavan city limits. Eligible project costs include those costs incurred by applicants for the exterior repair, renovation or rehabilitation of existing residential dwellings.

This program is available on a first-come, first-serve basis until April 30, 2020, or until the funds that have been allocated from the Delavan TIF District Special tax Allocation Fund or from the General Fund have been committed, whichever occurs first. The budget for this program for the 2019-2020 year is $50,000. The city will accept only one application per residential property between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020.

The properties approved to date include a variety of projects: 207 E. 11th St., for window replacement; 302 E. 10th St. for concrete work to make a garage handicap accessible, a drive extension with culvert for drainage, and a concrete pad on a side of a garage; 110 Heritage Lane for window replacement; 205 E. Second St., for a covered front porch, stairs and railing; 702 W. Thirrd St. for wash, repair and repaint house; 110 W. A St. for window replacement; 602 E. Third St. for paint, glaze seal windows; 824 Oak St. for roof, windows and siding of garage; 212 W. Third St. for dead tree removal; 211 W. Fifth St. for eight new windows; 201 E. 11th St. for rebuild of a barn door, finish metal siding; 808 Elm St. for removal of dead tree; and 214 Oak St. for new windows.