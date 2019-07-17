A regional staple is quickly approaching and, despite the summer heat, we can pretend it’s beginning to feel like fall.

The Morton Pumpkin Festival has announced that the Great Pumpkin Pin Search will launch on Aug. 16.

Sponsored by ClearPath IT Solutions, the pin search is the yearly tradition that begins the countdown to the Pumpkin Festival, which is slated for Sept. 11-14.

The official clues will be released on Aug. 16, Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. on the Morton Pumpkin Festival website, the festival Facebook page, and posted on the front door of the Morton Chamber of Commerce Office, 415 W. Jefferson St.

This year's festival theme is 'Luck O' The Pumpkins'.