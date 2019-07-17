Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, July 17.

One week from this morning, Caterpillar Inc. is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings.

In the first quarter, the earth-moving giant formerly based in Peoria reported better-than-anticipated results. The projection for the rest of 2019 wasn't bad, either.

But at the end of the second quarter, a piece of the company's history in Illinois ended for good.

The Caterpillar factory in Joliet was shuttered June 30, according to multiple sources. Those stories noted the ghost-town appearance of the plant, stripped of its Caterpillar identification.

Late last year, Caterpillar announced its intent to lay off the final 285 employees at Joliet. It was the culmination of the company's four-year effort to move production from Joliet to Mexico.

When Caterpillar made that announcement, in 2015, about 650 people were employed in Joliet.

Among other things, the Joliet plant made cylinders, gear pumps and valves for large mining trucks, according to this story.

Layoffs at Joliet began the first week of January.

The closing brought to a conclusion almost 70 years of production in Joliet for Caterpillar, which in 2017 moved its world headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield.

In the late 1970s, about 7,000 people worked for Caterpillar in Joliet. Another source put that number at more than 8,000.

Either way, Caterpillar was among the largest employers in the Joliet area, if not the largest.

By the early 1990s, the number of employees had fallen to fewer than 3,000, according to Joliet radio station WJOL-AM, whose weekday morning voice is East Peoria native Scott Slocum.

As far as what economic impact the Joliet area might feel because of Caterpillar's departure ... well, that appears to be minimal.

John Greuling, the president and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development, told Joliet Patch the gradual nature of the Caterpillar phaseout softened any blows.

These days, Amazon is the largest employer in the Joliet area, Greuling told Patch. Like Caterpillar did back in the day, Amazon employs about 7,000 there.

More evidence that times change.

But at least one place in Joliet appears ready to remind about the city's erstwhile connection to Caterpillar.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum features a small exhibit focused on Caterpillar. According to Patch, it includes a model of a piece of heavy equipment similar to ones once made in Joliet.

"For over fifty years the Caterpillar Corporation has been a major Joliet employer," a sign at the exhibit states.

Although its headquarters is gone from Downtown, Caterpillar still employs about 12,000 people in the Peoria area.

Here's hoping a small model in a museum isn't the only evidence of the company's presence here someday.

Nick in the Morning didn't hear this song on the way to work, but after pondering the empty Caterpillar facility in Joliet, we can't help but think about it.