Maurie’s of Pekin Candy-Coffee-Ice Cream is for sale, according to Debra Lawson Cooney, Maurie’s marketing manager and baker.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce, due to unforeseen circumstances, Maurie's is for sale,” she said in a Facebook private message Thursday evening. “We would like to thank you for your support and friendship.”

The Pekin Daily Times will have a fuller story Friday.