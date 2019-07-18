Sucre Sweets and Socials will host the Morton Chamber of Commerce July Business After Hours on July 25.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 321 S. First Ave., Morton.

Business After Hours is an opportunity for business professionals to network with other local entrepreneurs and members of the community, as well as a chance to meet the Morton Chamber of Commerce team and learn about the services the Chamber provides.

Morton Business After Hours is open to the public. Refreshments will be served during the event.

For more information, visit www.mortonchamber.org.