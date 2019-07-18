The owners of Haldi Indian Restaurant in North Peoria changed its name and moved its location perhaps a few hundred feet to the east.

What filled that empty space? Another Indian restaurant.

The former Haldi now is called Indian Tadka, which opened last December. It's located in a strip mall at 7815 N. Knoxville Ave.

The Haldi replacement is called Desi Exotic Nation, or DES. It opened officially last month at 816 W. Pioneer Parkway.

Representatives from both entities suggested it's a coincidence one Indian restaurant succeeded another.

Indian Tadka is occupying a bigger space than its predecessor had, according to Praveen Padidela, one of the owners. Size was a motivation for the move to a site that has played host to plenty of restaurants over the years.

Also expanded is the Indian Tadka menu. It includes Indo-Chinese items, including fried rice and noodles.

Other than that, the menus of both restaurants appear similar. They include goat and lamb, various curries, tandoor preparations and other traditional Indian dishes.

Based on interior appearance, DEN doesn't appear traditional. It has a sleeker, modern look that doesn't necessarily comport to stereotype.

The remodeling prompted the DEN proprietors to pursue city permission to add liquor to its menu.

"Multiple people came in, saw the ambience and loved it," Nandika Gogineni said. "But they brought dates and thought they could have drinks inside the facility, but we don't have drinks, so they left. (The alcohol) completes it."

Earlier this month, the Peoria Liquor Commission recommended the City Council approve the DES site for alcohol sales. During its meeting Tuesday night, the council is likely to consider the recommendation.

Booze approval for the Indian Tadka site also is scheduled for the same meeting. Again, a coincidence, evidently.

Padidela suggested the delay in requesting liquor-sales permission was intentional.

"We wanted to see what customers we were getting ... based upon the customers' feedback," he said.

Indian Tadka alcoholic libations probably will be limited to beer and wine, at least at first, according to Padidela.