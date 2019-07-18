PEORIA — A researcher at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria was recently awarded a $1.84 million grant by the National Institutes of Health.

Sang-Oh Yoon, Ph.D., assistant professor, was awarded the grant for a five-year project entitled “Feedback loop and crosstalk in the mTORC1/2 signaling network.” The study is aimed at identifying cancer’s resistance mechanism toward mTOR-targeting drugs to help identify strategies to overcome this resistance and prevent tumor recurrence.

Yoon is a faculty member in the Cancer Biology and Pharmacology Department at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. His lab interest is the biochemical and molecular decoding of cancer cell signaling to form a strong basis for cancer therapeutics.